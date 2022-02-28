Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, HoYeon Jung make heads turn at SAG Awards 

From Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez to Squid Games star HoYeon Jung, celebrities made heads turn as they showed up for the Screen Actors Guild Awards last night.
Lady Gaga:
The A Star is Born actor wore a white silk-satin gown from Armani Privé. Gaga, nominated for playing Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, completed her look with a statement diamond necklace from Tiffany & co.
HoYeon Jung:
Taking the internet by storm, Korean Squid Game star HoYeon Jung won hearts in an embellished black dress by Louis Vuitton. The model-turned actor had her hair tied with a matching ribbon.
Selena Gomez:
Selena Gomez wowed in a puffy sleeved black velvet gown from Oscar de la Renta. The Only Murders in the Building actor added a bit more glam to her look with a sparkly diamond choker.
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith:
Winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor award for his role in King Richard, Will Smith wore a three piece suit as he color-coordinated with wife Jada Pinkett Smith who looked gorgeous in a navy vintage gown.
Cynthia Erivo:
Setting up some major style goals, Cynthia Erivo looked ravishing as she styled herself in a vinyl Louis Vuitton gown and matching faux fur cape.
Vanessa Hudgens:
Vanessa Hudgens was glammed up in a shimmery aqua Atelier Versace gown that featured a high-thigh slit and plunging neckline.
Cate Blanchett:
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actor Cate Blanchett chose to slay in a Armani Privé black full-length gown as her look spook high of elegance.
