Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper embrace one another at 2022 SAG Awards

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper exchanged a lovely gesture during the 28th Annual Screen Actor Guild Awards and since then fans can not stop gushing.

The A Star Is Born costars lovingly embraced one another while attending the star-studded event, smiling as they reunited more than three years after their award-winning film was released.

While Cooper, 47, looked dapper in a classic black suit and bow tie ensemble, Gaga, 35, looked drop-dead gorgeous in a custom plunging white Georgio Armani Privé white silk satin gown with a dazzling embroidered bustier

To note, the Grammy Award-winning singer and actress was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley-Scott directed murder drama House of Gucci, while Cooper was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his part in Licorice Pizza.

"I made a friend for life. As great as this movie was, the thing that I think I'll take away forever is the relationship I have with her because she is an incredible person. I'm very lucky to have worked with her," Cooper told PEOPLE of their bond in 2018.

Gaga, for her part, had nothing but kind things to say about her co-star and their relationship, saying that she treated him like family from the start.

"We had instant chemistry when I met him," Gaga said. "As soon as I opened the door to my house and saw him, it was like, 'You hungry?' We're both Italian and from the East Coast and before I knew it, I was heating up some leftovers for him and we were eating together."