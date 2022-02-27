'Saturday Night Live' pays tribute to Ukraine amid conflict with Russia

Saturday Night Live paid a heart-touching tribute to Ukraine which is currently defending Russian invasion of the country.
February 25’s episode of the show touched viewers’ hearts as it featured the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York’s performance in their native tongue as they stood behind “KYIV” – the Ukrainian capital, spelled out with candles.
Host John Mulaney, who has entered in five-timers club, also delivered his subsequent monologue on the program.
The 39-year-old comedian talked about his past drug use, “For many, many reasons, I'm grateful to be here tonight after a very complicated year. It is wonderful to be in a place that's always emphasized sobriety and mental health.”
“Since I last hosted, different things have happened," he continued. "In December of 2020, I went to dinner at a friend's apartment, but it was not dinner. It was an intervention. For me — my least favorite kind of intervention."
“When I walked into my intervention, I knew right away that it was an intervention. Do you know how bad of a drug problem you have to have, if when you open a door and see people gathered, your first thought is, 'This is probably an intervention about my drug problem?'” he added.
