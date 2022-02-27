Actress who played Lagertha in 'Vikings' says Ukraine will prevail

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick rose to global for her role in hit TV series "Vikings".

The actress who played Lagertha in the series is Ukrainian origin Canadian.

She using her social media accounts to raise her voice against Russian invasion of her motherland.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the "Vikings" actress shared multiple pictures of protest held after President Vladimir Putin's war imposed on Ukraine.

"People around the world are protesting to stop this unprovoked, unjustified war," she wrote.

The actress who played Lagertha in "Vikings", added, "We are an independent, loving country and deserve to live in peace. Together We Will Win. Together We Can Stop Russian Aggression. Together We Will Prevail."



