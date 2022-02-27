 
Sunday February 27, 2022
Actress who played Lagertha in 'Vikings' says Ukraine will prevail

Katheryn Winnick originally belongs to Ukraine

By Web Desk
February 27, 2022
Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick rose to global for her role in hit TV series "Vikings".

The actress who played Lagertha in  the series  is Ukrainian origin Canadian.

She using her social media accounts to  raise her voice against Russian invasion of her motherland. 

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the "Vikings" actress shared multiple pictures of protest held after President Vladimir Putin's war imposed on Ukraine.

"People around the world are protesting to stop this unprovoked, unjustified war," she wrote.

The actress who played Lagertha in "Vikings", added, "We are an independent, loving country and deserve to live in peace. Together We Will Win. Together We Can Stop Russian Aggression. Together We Will Prevail."