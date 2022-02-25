Britney Spears breaks down cosmetic surgery intentions: ‘Down the rabbit hole’

Britney Spears recently broke down her plans for some cosmetic procedures.
The singer got candid about it all in her latest Instagram update about another tropical destination.
The post included a video with Spears’ plans but what really caught the eyes of fans was her comments about wanting cosmetic procedures done.
She penned her thoughts about the hypothetical process while in a candid admission and it read, “Anyways I’m really debating on getting botox !!! I think I’m getting subtle lines on my forehead but the last time I did it my eyebrow was raised like the funny girl in the movie ‘Just Go With It’ !!!! For 3 weeks it wouldn’t come down, it stayed up there !!!”
Before concluding her note she also added, “Lol Sounds funny but it actually wasn’t !!! I thought it was permanent … I mean I’m surprised people don’t sue … Anyways just happy to be here as in PRESENT … GRACE … cherishing moments and most of all, getting strong spiritually !!!! Pssss I’m not drinking at all, just acting”.
