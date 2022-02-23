Lindsay Lohan surprises fans with an iconic line from ‘The Parent Trap’

 
Wednesday February 23, 2022
By Web Desk
February 23, 2022
Famed actor Lindsay Lohan recently took to social media and recreated a candid moment from one of her highest-grossing projects, The Parent Trap.

The moment was catalogued to TikTok and features a short video where Lohan can be seen reiterating the iconic line, "You want to know the difference between us? I have class and you don't."

Within a day of its release, the video managed to amass over 10 million views, as well as two million likes.

Check it out below:

@lindsaylohan you heard it here first. #theparenttrap ♬ original sound - MD

For anyone unversed with the American classic, Lohan filmed the Disney film back in 1961, when she was but 10 years old and back in 2004 the actor even referenced how ‘chill’ the entire process of filming was for her since it also included a family vacation.

In that interview with Rolling Stone she explained how "I left school for eight months. When I came back, my friends were like, 'Where'd you go?' I said, 'My family and I went on a long vacation'."

"Then the movie came out, and they were like, 'Um, Lindsay? That's you in "Parent Trap.'" And I said, 'Oh, yeah. I also did this movie while we were gone.'"