Wendy Williams show officially cancelled after longtime absence

Wendy Williams is bidding adieu to her hosting job.

After prolonged illness and absence from The Wendy Williams Show, the producers have decided to officially call off the programme to replace it with a new one.

Wendy, who has been battling autoimmune disorder Graves' disease for a couple of months now, is taking time off to focus on her health.

"Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now," company co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a statement.

They added: "We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery."

Wendy's show will now be replaced by Sherri Shepherd.