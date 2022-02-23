BTS announces 2022 Las Vegas Residency plans at Allegiant Stadium

BTS has heard the desires of ARMYs and have moved to make it all happen, starting with a Las Vegas Residency to add into their international performance repertoire.

This performance is supposed to go in tandem with the boys’ upcoming world tour and includes multiple performances, stretched across a number of dates, starting with April 8, 9, 15, and even 16, all of which will be held at the Allegiant Stadium.

The four night event will also include a number of other Hollywood A-listers and the concert will allow fans the option of attending watch parties at the MGM Grand Garden Arena or online streams.

The other Hollywood stars include Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood and Anderson .Paak.

For those unversed this Residency will be part of the group’s Permission to Dance on Stage tour which was previously disrupted due to Covid-19.