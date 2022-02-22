Meghan Markle shuns a royal tradition while meeting with people

Meghan Markle does not care of some royal traditions during her appearance in public as the Duchess of Sussex is more tactile than other royals and often hugs people instead of shaking heads.

The former Suits star, who's living a life of her choice in the US with her hubby Prince Harry and kids Archie and Lilibet, reportedly prefers to hug people when she meets them.

Some body language experts have shared their thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex's this gesture, which somehow defies one of the traditions of the royal family.

Judi James, in talks with a media outlet shed light on the former Suits star's this addiction, saying: "A hug is the most intimate and emotional form of greeting ritual, with the body closeness and the multi-sensual opportunity to see, hear, feel and smell someone at the same time making it a way of creating a memorable imprint on other people."

The expert added: For Meghan to be using this as her signature form of greeting suggests a desire to break through the traditional royal barriers of low-tactile, formal behaviour and to be seen as more spontaneously affectionate, warm and caring."