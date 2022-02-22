Mawra Hocane addresses romance rumours with Ameer Gilani

Showbiz diva Mawra Hocane responded to all the rumours surfacing about her marriage with co-star Ameer Gilani in a candid chat.



Since their on-screen chemistry broke records on screen, fans have been speculating that the two share a close bond in reality as well and might get married.

In an interview at show The Big Pick, the Sabaat actress said, “It is so nice of the fans that they love me and Ameer together, we are very good friends, and if fans like us together then they will definitely enjoy our upcoming drama, I take these comments as compliments, it’s so sweet of fans.”

"Ameer is an amazing human being and we both are very close friends and friends can marry too if they want," affirmed Mawra.

The duo are all set to star in a new drama.



