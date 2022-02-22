Mawra Hocane addresses romance rumours with Ameer Gilani

Showbiz diva Mawra Hocane responded to all the rumours surfacing about her marriage with co-star Ameer Gilani in a candid chat.
Since their on-screen chemistry broke records on screen, fans have been speculating that the two share a close bond in reality as well and might get married.
In an interview at show The Big Pick, the Sabaat actress said, “It is so nice of the fans that they love me and Ameer together, we are very good friends, and if fans like us together then they will definitely enjoy our upcoming drama, I take these comments as compliments, it’s so sweet of fans.”
"Ameer is an amazing human being and we both are very close friends and friends can marry too if they want," affirmed Mawra.
The duo are all set to star in a new drama.
Prince Andrew had an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre over the sexual abuse case
As per media reports, Aryan Khan is developing ideas to write a web series and a feature film
Kourtney Kardashian unveiled her latest manicure on her Instagram Story
Madonna shocks fans with new pictures on Instagram
Queen Elizabeth was forced to rest on medical grounds and cancelled a series of planned engagements, including hosting...
Russia has moved tens of thousands of soldiers to regions near Ukraine´s borders, with the West saying Moscow plans...