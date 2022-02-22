Raveena Tandon gets into ‘adulthood’ of her married life

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and her husband Anil Thadani celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary today as they “get into the ‘adulthood’ of married lives”.



The Dilwale actor took to Instagram and shared candid photos and videos from her marriage to mark the special day.

Raveena shared the post with caption, “As we get into the ‘adulthood’ of our married lives, 18 years today, I couldn’t have asked for anything more than you. Through our good and bad, thick (me) and thin (u) good times trying times. You are it all …”.

Fans and friends also dropped sweet comments on Raveena’s post.

Shilpa Shetty said, “Happy Anniversary to u and Anil my darling Ravs.”

Madhuri Dixit commented “Congrats” followed by a heart emoji.

Raveena and Anil got married on February 22, 2004.