ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in Karachi and two other cities reporting less than 10% positivity rate.
As per the statement issued by the NCOC, the forum has agreed to ease non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) in the three cities due to the decreasing trend of the disease.
Earlier on February 15, the NCOC had extended the already enforced coronavirus restriction in six cities, including Karachi, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mardan, Hyderabad and Peshawar till February 21.
Keeping in view the low positivity rate, the NCOC relaxed coronavirus-related restrictions in Karachi, Peshawar and Hyderabad.
However, the coronavirus-related curbs will continue in Gilgit, Mardan and Muzaffarabad as these cities are still reporting a positivity rate higher than 10%.
Relaxed NPIs for cities with positivity less than 10%
Relaxed NPIs for all cities irrespective of positivity
Gatherings/weddings
Indoor gatherings or marriage ceremonies will be allowed with a maximum limit of 500 fully vaccinated individuals while there will be no limit for outdoor gatherings/ceremonies.
Dining
Indoor and outdoor dining is allowed for fully vaccinated.
Gyms/ Cinemas/ Amusement Parks/ Sports
Indoor Gyms, sports, cinemas and amusement parks are allowed to open for fully vaccinated individuals only.
Shrines
Shrines are allowed to open for fully vaccinated individuals only.
Gatherings/ Weddings
There will be a complete ban on all types of indoor gatherings while outdoor gatherings/weddings are allowed with a maximum limit of 300 individuals (fully vaccinated).
Dining
Only outdoor dining and takeaway service is allowed in the cities.
Gyms/ Cinemas/ Amusement Parks/ Sports
Gyms, all types of sports, cinemas and amusement parks are allowed to open at 50% capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only.
Shrines
Shrines are allowed to open at 50% capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only.
The NCOC issued the following NPIs for all the cities irrespective of their positivity rates. The NPIs will come into effect from February 22.
Education Sector
Schools are allowed to open for students under 12 years of age with stringent COVID protocols. However, the educational institutions are allowed to open for students aged 12 and above stringent COVID protocols (fully vaccinated).
Business Timings
There are no restrictions on business timings.
Railways
Railways are allowed to continue operations with occupancy level at 100% for only fully vaccinated individuals. Wearing mask is mandatory for commuters throughout the journey.
Office Routine
Offices are allowed to open with 100% attendance. All employees to be fully vaccinated.
Domestic Air travel meals
There is a complete ban on meal/beverages serving during inflight journey for domestic travel till 28th February 22. Mask wearing will continue throughout the journey.
