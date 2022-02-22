Citizens getting coronavirus vaccine shots at a vaccination centre. Photo: Geo.tv/files

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in Karachi and two other cities reporting less than 10% positivity rate.

As per the statement issued by the NCOC, the forum has agreed to ease non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) in the three cities due to the decreasing trend of the disease.

Earlier on February 15, the NCOC had extended the already enforced coronavirus restriction in six cities, including Karachi, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mardan, Hyderabad and Peshawar till February 21.

Keeping in view the low positivity rate, the NCOC relaxed coronavirus-related restrictions in Karachi, Peshawar and Hyderabad.

However, the coronavirus-related curbs will continue in Gilgit, Mardan and Muzaffarabad as these cities are still reporting a positivity rate higher than 10%.



Relaxed NPIs for cities with positivity less than 10%

Limit of indoor gatherings/weddings increased from 300 to 500 individuals.

Outdoor gatherings/weddings are allowed for fully vaccinated individuals.

Relaxed NPIs for all cities irrespective of positivity

Occupancy level of public transport increased from 70% to 80%.

Occupancy level of railways increased from 80% to 100%.

Education sector is allowed to open with stringent COVID protocols.

Ban on meal/beverages serving during the inflight journey and public transport for domestic travel will continue till 28th February 22.

Restrictions for cities with positivity rate up to 10%

Gatherings/weddings

Indoor gatherings or marriage ceremonies will be allowed with a maximum limit of 500 fully vaccinated individuals while there will be no limit for outdoor gatherings/ceremonies.

Dining

Indoor and outdoor dining is allowed for fully vaccinated.

Gyms/ Cinemas/ Amusement Parks/ Sports

Indoor Gyms, sports, cinemas and amusement parks are allowed to open for fully vaccinated individuals only.

Shrines

Shrines are allowed to open for fully vaccinated individuals only.

Restrictions for cities with positivity rate over 10%

Gatherings/ Weddings

There will be a complete ban on all types of indoor gatherings while outdoor gatherings/weddings are allowed with a maximum limit of 300 individuals (fully vaccinated).

Dining

Only outdoor dining and takeaway service is allowed in the cities.

Gyms/ Cinemas/ Amusement Parks/ Sports

Gyms, all types of sports, cinemas and amusement parks are allowed to open at 50% capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only.

Shrines

Shrines are allowed to open at 50% capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only.

NPIs irrespective of positivity rates

The NCOC issued the following NPIs for all the cities irrespective of their positivity rates. The NPIs will come into effect from February 22.

Education Sector

Schools are allowed to open for students under 12 years of age with stringent COVID protocols. However, the educational institutions are allowed to open for students aged 12 and above stringent COVID protocols (fully vaccinated).

Business Timings

There are no restrictions on business timings.

Railways

Railways are allowed to continue operations with occupancy level at 100% for only fully vaccinated individuals. Wearing mask is mandatory for commuters throughout the journey.

Office Routine

Offices are allowed to open with 100% attendance. All employees to be fully vaccinated.

Domestic Air travel meals

There is a complete ban on meal/beverages serving during inflight journey for domestic travel till 28th February 22. Mask wearing will continue throughout the journey.