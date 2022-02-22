Prince Andrew and Harry in trouble after new social media campaign against them

Prince Harry and his uncle Prince Andrew's seem to be in hot waters as they are facing fresh calls to lose their key title.

Both the royals officially retain the role of Counsellors of State despite stepping down as senior working members of the royal family.

Calls for Parliament to discuss the removal of Andrew and Harry as Counsellors of State have been launched on social media.



The Queen's Covid news renewed calls to have them removed from these roles and rekindled a discussion over who could replace them.



The 95-year-old monarch's former press secretary, Dickie Arbiter, took to Twitter to highlight the current situation concerning the Counsellors.

He tweeted: "The Regency Act 1937 established the office of Counsellor of State - the acts themselves being Acts of the United Kingdom Parliament.

"The Regency Act 1953 restored The Queen Mother's eligibility as a Counsellor of State which she lost on the death of George VI.

"Prince Harry resigned as a working member of the Royal family in January 2020 since when he's been living in the USA.

"Prince Andrew has been removed as a working member in the wake of the ongoing Epstein sex scandal, but both are still Counsellors of State.

"Question - is there any reason why Parliament cannot introduce a Regency Act 2022 removing Princes Harry and Andrew and reinstating Princess Anne and Prince Edward who ceased to be Counsellors of State in 2003 and 2005 respectively? Continuity is the watchword".

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer responded to Arbiter saying royal sources have argued bringing on a new Regency Act would be "a waste of Parliamentary time and isn’t needed because the Queen doesn’t travel abroad anymore."