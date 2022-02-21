James Faulkner is a habitual criminal: report

KARACHI: More details have emerged confirming Australian cricketer James Faulkner's errant behaviour for which he has been censured and fined multiple times in the past, Geo News reported.



The foreign player had on Saturday alleged that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not fulfil its contractual obligation and pulled out of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition.

Afterwards, the PCB and his PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators issued a joint statement sharing all the details about payments and announced to ban James Faulkner from the league for life due to his inappropriate behaviour during his stay in Pakistan.

James later fired his Australian agent, saying that he had paid him less for the contract with the PCB.

More reports have come out in this regard, endorsing the PCB's stance about the player's conduct.

According to details, Faulkner made hateful remarks about the West Indies team in the past. “I don’t particularly like them. Nobody in particular,” he had said in 2014 after which he faced severe criticism.

Faulkner was also fined £10,000 for driving under the influence of alcohol during county cricket in England.

He had also complained of low pay from his team Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League last year.

What did Faulkner do in Pakistan?

The PCB, in its statement, shared all the details about the contract signed with the Australian cricketer and his behaviour due to which the board had to pay compensation to a hotel where the teams are staying in Lahore.