Monday February 21, 2022
James Faulkner is a habitual criminal: report

Faulkner was also fined £10,000 for driving under the influence of alcohol during county cricket in England

By Web Desk
February 21, 2022

KARACHI: More details have emerged confirming Australian cricketer James Faulkner's errant behaviour for which he has been censured and fined multiple times in the past, Geo News reported.

The foreign player had on Saturday alleged that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not fulfil its contractual obligation and pulled out of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition.

Afterwards, the PCB and his PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators issued a joint statement sharing all the details about payments and announced to ban James Faulkner from the league for life due to his inappropriate behaviour during his stay in Pakistan.

James later fired his Australian agent, saying that he had paid him less for the contract with the PCB.

More reports have come out in this regard, endorsing the PCB's stance about the player's conduct.

According to details, Faulkner made hateful remarks about the West Indies team in the past. “I don’t particularly like them. Nobody in particular,” he had said in 2014 after which he faced severe criticism.

Faulkner was also fined £10,000 for driving under the influence of alcohol during county cricket in England.

He had also complained of low pay from his team Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League last year.

What did Faulkner do in Pakistan?

The PCB, in its statement, shared all the details about the contract signed with the Australian cricketer and his behaviour due to which the board had to pay compensation to a hotel where the teams are staying in Lahore.

  • In December 2021, Mr James Faulkner’s agent confirmed the offshore United Kingdom bank details to which his fee payments should be transferred. This was noted for action.
  • In January 2022, for reasons best known to Mr Faulkner, his agent sent revised banking details of Mr Faulkner’s onshore account in Australia. However, the contracted 70 per cent of Mr Faulkner’s fee payment was transferred to his offshore UK bank account. The receipt of this payment was acknowledged by Mr Faulkner.
  • Accordingly, payments due to Mr Faulkner as per his contract are fully up to date.
  • The remaining 30 per cent of his contractual payment only becomes due 40 days after the completion of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022, which now remains a matter to be reviewed in line with his contract.
  • In spite of the money being transferred and received in his account, Mr Faulkner continued to insist that a second duplicate payment of the same amount be made to his account in Australia. This meant Mr Faulkner would have been paid twice.
  • He further threatened and refused to participate in his side’s match against Multan Sultans on Friday afternoon until his money demands were met.
  • The PCB, as a responsible organisation, engaged with Mr Faulkner early Friday afternoon in an attempt to reason with him. Despite his reprehensible and insulting behavior during the conversation, Mr Faulkner was assured that all his grievances would be addressed. He refused to reconsider his decision to take the field in a crucial match for his side, let his team down and demanded that his travel arrangements be immediately made.
  • During this time, the PCB was also in constant contact with his agent, who was regretful and apologetic.
  • Prior to his departure on Saturday morning, Mr Faulkner caused deliberate damage to the hotel property and as a result had to pay damages to the hotel management. The PCB later also received reports and complaints from the immigration authorities that Mr Faulkner had acted inappropriately and abusively at the airport.