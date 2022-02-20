Taapsee Pannu wraps up shoot for ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan,’ calls it a ‘therapeutic experience’

Taapsee Pannu is currently busy shooting her upcoming projects and she has recently finished filming her next, titled, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan.

The actress, who received mixed reviews on her recent release Looop Lapeta, took to her Instagram and announced the shoot wrap up, alongside the behind-the-scenes pictures.

Sharing the monochrome photos, the Haseen Dilruba actress wrote, “And it’s yet another WRAP! I can’t begin to tell how important was this film for me and my filmography. @arshadasyed I will always remember the only standing instruction I got from you during our prep meeting…….. you have exhausted yourself enough for years now just come n have fun on the set with this one. N Obediently enough I had a BLAST being the badass ACP Komal Sharma, my first ever cop avtaar!”

Helmed by Arshad Sayed, comedy-drama Woh Ladki Hai Kahan also stars Pratik Gandhi in the lead role. In the post, the Thappad star also thanked Pratik for being an amazing co-star. She wrote, “@pratikgandhiofficial thank you for being a costar who I could really jam with in front of the camera as much as behind the camera. You truly helped me perform better by just being so good at your craft. Can’t wait for world to see THE Gagan !”

Taapsee concluded her post, “After doing either physically or mentally exhausting films for years I am looking forward to making you laugh your guts out with the team of Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan! It has been a Therapeutic experience !”