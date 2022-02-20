Bella Thorne celebrates sister Kaili’s 30th birthday at Eiffel Tower

US actress Bella Thorne celebrated her elder sister Kaili Thorne’s 30th birthday at Eiffel Tower and shared a glimpse of the party on social media.



Taking to Instagram, the Time Is Up actor shared stunning photos with Kaili along with a heartfelt birthday note.

She wrote, “I love you I love you happy birthday u Parisian princess” followed by smiling face emoji.

“Also fun fact the Eiffel tower was suppose to be taken down and people thought it was ugly, that it was an eye sore. All the time we try to tear down beauty instead of leaving it as it is,” she further said.

She also posted the video clips from Kaili Thorne’s birthday celebrations in her Insta stories.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.