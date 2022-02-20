Video proves Prince Harry's claim his car was chased in London

A video from Prince Harry last summer visit has surfaced which shows the Duke of Sussex being followed by paparazzi photographers.

Meghan Markle and Harry's fans think that the footage proves the Duke's claim that his family wouldn't be safe in the UK.

The video shows Harry's car being chased by paparazzi while leaving WellChild, a charity based in London.

The next day, he and elder brother William unveiled a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana.

A lawyer for Prince Harry told a London court Friday that the UK "will always be his home", appealing a government refusal to provide the British royal with police protection even if he pays for it.

The Duke of Sussex, who was not in court on Friday, is seeking a judicial review after the interior ministry declined his request to pay himself for UK police protection

Harry and wife Meghan lost their UK taxpayer-paid protection when they quit frontline royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.

The couple have their own private security team in the US but Harry says that they do not have adequate jurisdiction or access to UK intelligence necessary to keep his family safe.

"This claim is about the fact that the claimant does not feel safe when he is in the UK," Harry's lawyer Shaheed Fatima told the Royal Courts of Justice.

"It goes without saying that he does want to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart.

"Most of all, this is and always will be, his home."

Harry's bid for a review of the Home Office decision not to allow him police protection was filed in September, but permission for a full hearing has not yet been granted or denied.

