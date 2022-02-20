Prince Andrew has no plan to write memoirs for cash: report

Prince Andrew has plan to write his memoirs for cash, said a report in thetimes.co.uk days after the second of the Queen reached a financial deal with sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre.

The report said Andrew is “remorseful about the impact” of his scandal on his mother Queen Elizabeth.

The report headlined "Behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace during a week that shook the monarchy" said the Duke of York has ruled out writing his memoirs for cash.

Citing informed sources, the publication said in its exclusive report that speculation about Prince's £12m out-of-court settlement is “out by millions”.

The Prince who celebrated his birthday on Saturday reached a financial deal with Virginia Giuffre who had accused him of raping her when she was young.

Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal privileges due to the sexual assault case.