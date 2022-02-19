Prince Andrew may take on human trafficking charity for ‘venerable girls’ to ‘tip the scales’

Royal experts have voiced concerns over the possibility that Prince Andrew may choose to align with human trafficking charities to rehabilitee his own reputation in the future.



The head of dispute resolution at Ince law firm have made this claim and he believes there is a chance Prince Andrew may go this route if he intends to step back into the spotlight.

He told Express UK that the Duke may even try to start some rehabilitation for his reputation and may choose to do so by “supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking.”



Shortly after Mr Chase posed this hypothetical. BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell posed a question and wondered, “Would anyone actually want him?

“Would any charities, any regiments and so on want to be associated with him after all of this?”