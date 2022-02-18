Tristan Thompson sends love to Khloe Kardashian after cheating scandal

Tristan Thompson has showered love on his former ladylove US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and their daughter True and sparked reunion rumours after his romance scandal with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star took to Instagram and shared sweet photos with her daughter True along with a sweet caption on Friday.

Khoe captioned the photo, “My Forever” followed by a heart emoji.

Tristan Thompson was the first to react to the photos and showered love on Khloe and his daughter True.

This is the first time, the NBA star has reacted to any post of Khloe since confessing to fathering a baby with Maralee Nichols.

Tristan’s latest move has sparked speculations the former partners are getting back together again.

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson also shared a sweet video with daughter True from their dinner in his Instagram stories.

He posted the video clip with caption, “My favourite type of date nights.”



