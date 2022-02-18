Labour MP wants PM to cancel plan of spending £12 million on book about Queen Elizabeth

Labour MP Dawn Butler on Thursday said she has written to the Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlining her "concerns regarding the plan to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign by sending a commemorative book to all primary school children in the UK."
Taking to Twitter, she said "£12 million could be better spent preventing against further spread of Covid-19."
The MP also shared a picture of the letter she sent to the prime minister.
Commenting on her statement, "Finding Freedom" author Omid Scobie said, " am 100% for commemorating the Queen's impressive reign—it's an historic moment we'll enjoy celebrating in June. However, the UK is in the middle of a cost of living crisis and 1.45 million school kids ineligible for free school meals currently face going hungry. Fix that firs."
