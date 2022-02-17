'Game Of Thrones' star Kit Harington sheds light on his life

'Game Of Thrones' star Kit Harington, who shot to fame with his iconic role Jon Snow in the hit series, has revealed that he's glad he got sober before having son.

The actor, who welcomed a son with his wife Rose Leslie, has told The Guardian he’s glad his child has come at a time in his life when he’s “more grounded”.



The 35-year-old star said: "I’m well on my path to recovery, and all I can say to anyone thinking about it's wonderful way of living your life. It saved me, for sure."

"In a week’s time, I’m going to go out, stand on stage and get applause and it’s going to be a huge rush and a high," he said.

"The trouble is, I never really wanted to come down from that high. Now, I’ve learned how I do that and I’m much happier for it."

Harington said he was now "a much more grounded, settled person", adding: "I’m so grateful that I got sober before having a child."



He is now gearing up to play Henry V on stage at the Donmar Warehouse in London. The father-of-one told the publication that acting is "a very addictive job".

Harington starred in Game Of Thrones in 2011 and enthralled the fans in the show until it wrapped eight years later. He and Leslie, who played Ygritte in the series, announced their engagement in 2017 and got married in Scotland the following year. Their son was born in 2021.

