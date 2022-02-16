Prince Charles faces police probe over 'cash for honours' scandal

Prince Charles is facing the police probe into his former aide Michael Fawcett as police have launched investigation over 'cash for honours' scandal.

The officials have launched investigation into allegations linked to Queen's eldest son Prince Charles' charity, Metropolitan police confirmed on Wednesday.

The Royal Family's woes don't seem end anytime soon as Queen is facing another heartbreak in her platinum jubilee year after Andrew's scandal. Met Police has opened a criminal investigation into Prince Charles' former right hand.

The police have launched 'cash for honours' investigation into the Prince of Wales' charity over claims that close aide Michael Fawcett offered to help Saudi billionaire donor get knighthood and UK citizenship.

Michael Fawcett, who resigned as foundation's chief executive after serious accusations, allegedly promised to help get a knighthood and UK citizenship for donor to Prince Charles' causes.

He allegedly paid thousands of pounds to 'fixers' with links to the prince who said they could secure him an honour in return for donations.

The new trouble for the Royal Family occurs just hours after Prince Andrew left the royals mired in scandal with a huge £12million settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre in sex abuse lawsuit.



Prince Charles is said to be willing to speak to detectives over the allegations, which emerged last year. Meanwhile, Clarence House said the Prince had 'no knowledge' of cash for honours scandal relating to his charity.