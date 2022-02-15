Prince Harry, Meghan Markle call their dog THIS offensive name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being trolled by Twitter users in Romania.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be mocked by critics as they decided to name their dog Pula, which translates to a man’s genitals.
While the couple intended on naming their Labrador after the currency in Botswana, they failed to realise that meanings change across varying languages.
"Surely someone in their group would have Googled Pula to ensure it wasn’t Romanian for [expletive]?" one user wrote.
Meanwhile, Marie Claire reported that the name also translates to 'rain' in Setswana, which is a language spoken in Botswana, and is thought to be a blessing due to its rarity.
Trevor Noah, The Daily Show, will be the featured entertainer for the White House Correspondents dinner
Travis Scott partied over the weekend with an influencer, days after Kylie Jenner gave birth to their second child
Tyrese Gibson’s mother passed away after remaining in the ICU with pneumonia and Covid-19
‘Thank you for filling our hearts with love,’ Shilpa Shetty wrote in the caption of the video she posted for baby...
Princess Yoko of Japan tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday
Jimmy Kimmel paid a heart-touching tribute to the late filmmaker Ivan Reitman