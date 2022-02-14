Shay Mitchell shows off her growing baby bump with stunning body jewels: See here

Shay Mitchell, pregnant with her second child, is staying on top of the pregnancy style game and showed off her bump at Drake's pre-Super Bowl party with stunning jewels.

In pictures shared by People magazine, Shay was seen walking in at the Homecoming Weekend party in a pair of jeans and a denim jacket with cropped white top that put her baby bump on full display.

She accessorized her look with several silver necklaces around her neck and body jewellery that wrapped around just above her bump putting it in focus.

Photo: People Magazine

The outfit seemed reminiscent of Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement fit in which she was seen rocking several chunky jewels around her baby bump.

Shay announced her second pregnancy with longtime partner Matte Babel just last week, sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram to also mark her grandmother’s passing.

"Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date," she had written.