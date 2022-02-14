Kanye West proves Instagram ‘isn’t hacked’ with jail-themed written admission

Kanye West chooses a less-traditional approach to prove that his account “is not hacked” after questions over his mental health began pouring in due to his ‘call to war’ against Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson.

West ‘assured’ fans it is really him behind the screen in a new Instagram post that has since been deleted.

The post included a total of two photographs, each featuring the rapper holding up a legal yellow pad that had a handwritten message that reads “My account is not hacked 2 13 22”.

The second picture includes Kanye in one of his iconic full-face cover and a closer look at the note.

To go along with the short note, there was also a caption written in all caps that further clarified, “MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL ME [sic] TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER.”



