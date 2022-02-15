Victoria Beckham takes a trip down memory lane on Valentine’s Day with David Beckham

Victoria Beckham took a trip down memory lane as the fashion designer celebrated the Valentine’s Day by sharing loved-up throwback photos with husband David Beckham.



Taking to Instagram, Victoria posted a loved-up throwback photo with David from the days when they were dating with a romantic caption.

She wrote, “1998 in NYC! And still my Valentine 24 years later.”

Victoria Beckham also disclosed that the photo was taken on the day she found she is pregnant with her first baby Brooklyn Beckham.

The designer 47, said, “Taken on the day we found out I was pregnant with @brooklynbeckham! I love you @davidbeckham” followed by a heart emoji.

She also posted a loved-up photo from their honeymoon in the South of France and captioned it, “Valentine’s Day memories.”

David and Victoria met in 1997 and got married in July 1999.