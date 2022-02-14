Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal titles ‘utterly meaningless’ without HRH backing

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s titles within the Royal Family have been slammed as being ‘utterly insignificant’ in light of the fact that they have lost their right to the HRH titles.



The professor of marketing, specializing in the Royal Family’s branding, Cele Otnes, recently spoke to Express UK and referenced the Sussexes’ futile attempt to safeguard royal buffer despite losing HRH backing.

She even branded the attempts ‘meaningless’ and was quoted saying, “I think it's kind of meaningless.”



“If you're not involved in the Royal Family, and you can't use the HRH, and the Queen has said to you, ‘Fine, if you don't want to be involved, you're not involved.’ What does it mean? It’s a nickname you give yourself.”

She even referenced the possibility of Prince Harry losing his title completely after his father Prince Charles takes the throne and questioned, “Who knows if those titles will still be even accessible to them after Charles accedes?”

“They get some superficial benefit from it. But if you aren't a Royal Highness, what does it mean? And if you've given up your property that you were given by the Queen, I don't even know what it means.”