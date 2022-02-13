Gladiators' star player Shahid Afridi announces withdrawal from PSL 7

Veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi. Photo: file

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League franchise Quetta Gladiators suffered a huge blow on Sunday afternoon when the veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi announced to withdrew from the ongoing tournament.

Afridi’s announcement came hours after he featured in Quetta’s win against Islamabad United.

Afridi said in a video message that his body isn’t allowing him to continue playing at this moment.

“The pain in my body has become unbearable and I can’t endure it right now,” Afridi said.

“I wanted to play the PSL for my fans and wanted it to end on a good note but I am unable to do so now. I’m sorry to the management of Quetta Gladiators and my fans,” he said.

Afridi said he will immediately start his rehabilitation process and try to return back on the field for Kashmir Premie League.

He revealed that the back injury that he’s carrying for over 15 years now has started troubling him now.

“My whole body was paining, it was happening from the first game here and last night it was just unbearable,” Afridi told Geo following his announcement.

“I know it’s a difficult decision but health comes first,” he added.