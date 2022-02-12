Video: Mohammad Rizwan’s hug gesture towards aggressive Shaheen Afridi wins internet

LAHORE: Defending champion Multan Sultans’ skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the internet with his lovely gesture towards Lahore Qalandars’s captain Shaheen Shah Afridi during a PSL clash between the two teams at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.



When the two skippers came face to face during the match, Afridi stared at him angrily after a failed runout attempt. He was using his anger as a trick to confuse the batsman to take his wicket.

But his response surprised the netizens as Rizwan, instead of getting angry, offered him a hug but Afridi turned a back to the batter. Meanwhile, Rizwan gave him an imaginary hug while smiling.

His act won love and praise on social media as he set an example of sportsmanship during the match.

Rizwan’s lovely gesture is being highly appreciated by the netizens.

While sharing the video, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Shehryar Afridi lauded the Multan Sultans' skipper and called him a "true ambassador of Naya Pakistan".



Sharing a picture of the scene, journalist Faizan Lakhani wrote a perfect caption: “Aisay na mujhe tum dekho, seenay se lagaaa loonga.”

Another user Farid Khan said, "Mohammad Rizwan is such a likeable character."



"Hug gesture to Shaheen was adorable," tweeted Captain ZAK.





