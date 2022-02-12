PSL 2022: PSL is 'special' to me, says PZ's Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone — PCB

England star all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who is representing Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), revealed on Thursday that the PSL is a "special" tournament for him.

Livingstone labelled the PSL "a special" tournament for him, saying the PSL gave him the chance to start his franchise-based cricket career.



Livingstone, while talking about Peshawar Zalmi's clash with Multan Sultans last night, said: "The PSL was my first ever franchise tournament, and it's indeed a special one for me. It’s nice to come back to Pakistan."

The 28-year-old joined Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore after the conclusion of England's T20I series against the West Indies.

Liam Livingstone played his first match in the seventh edition of the PSL against Multan Sultans yesterday.

The all-rounder was not up to his best against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium last night, scoring 24 runs in 16 balls before getting caught out by Mohammad Rizwan. He also bowled four wicketless overs and gave away 34 runs.