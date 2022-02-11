'Dave Chappelle is not against affordable housing': clarifies his rep

Dave Chappelle's publicist has stepped forward to clarify the comedian's stance on the affordable housing plan in a small town Yellow Springs, Ohio, the USA.

The well-known comedian landed in hot waters for his remarks opposing the development plan at village council meeting.

His threats to withdraw his millions of dollars if the proposal is moved ahead, went viral on social media.

Surrounded by massive outrage by people, the TV personality’s rep Carla Sims extended a statement in this regard.

“Dave Chappelle didn't kill affordable housing,” the rep slammed media reports, while adding, “Concerned residents and a responding Village Council 'killed' a half-baked plan which never actually offered affordable housing.”

Sims clarified, “Neither Dave nor his neighbors are against affordable housing, however, they are against the poorly vetted, cookie-cutter, sprawl-style development deal which has little regard for the community, culture and infrastructure of the village.'

“The whole development deal, cloaked as an affordable housing plan, is anything but affordable. Three out of 143 lots would have been for 'future' affordable housing,” she added.