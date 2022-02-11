Deadpool co-creator confirms Doctor Strange 2 cameo leaks are happening!

Doctor Strange 2 leaked pictures and reports are confirmed to be true by Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld.
Some pictures and news reports were making rounds in which famous celebrities such as Tom Cruise and John Krasinski were seen on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sets.
Even though the reports were said to be fake, Liefeld has confirmed them on an episode of Kristian Harloff’s The Big Think on YouTube.
"Here's the deal you all know, I want to know — have either of you been caught trying to sneak into a screening of Doctor Strange 2? They are testing the (expletive) out of this movie. The thing is, uh, they're testing, it's all getting out," Rob said on the show.
However, the comic book writer didn’t completely reveal the list of who’s going to be in the movie.
He continued saying, “We're all hitting those hashtags and we're like, 'Oh (expletive)! They're showing this. People are seeing this.' I think it's safe to say some of the stuff, you just said that's out there, it is happening. It's in, it's been seen."
In the leaked pictures, Tom Cruise is dressed as a version of Iron Man (Tony Stark) and according to some reports, A Quiet Place actor John Krasinski will play the role of Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Kangana Ranaut casted Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in her debut production 'Tiku Weds Sheru'
The reel features iconic moments from Shakira’s career
Jerry Harris, star of the Netflix's Cheer, pleaded guilty to federal charges of receiving child pornography
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg have vowed that their Super Bow show would create more opportunities for hip-hop
Kuwait and Lebanon will not be releasing the film Death on the Nile citing Israeli actress Gal Gadot’s starring role
Prince Charles tested COVID positive on Thursday, two days after meeting the Queen on Tuesday