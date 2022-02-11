Deadpool co-creator confirms Doctor Strange 2 cameo leaks are happening!

‘It's happening. It's in, it's been seen' said Rob Liefeld, confirming Doctor Strange 2 cameo leaks

Doctor Strange 2 leaked pictures and reports are confirmed to be true by Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld.

Some pictures and news reports were making rounds in which famous celebrities such as Tom Cruise and John Krasinski were seen on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sets.

Even though the reports were said to be fake, Liefeld has confirmed them on an episode of Kristian Harloff’s The Big Think on YouTube.

"Here's the deal you all know, I want to know — have either of you been caught trying to sneak into a screening of Doctor Strange 2? They are testing the (expletive) out of this movie. The thing is, uh, they're testing, it's all getting out," Rob said on the show.

However, the comic book writer didn’t completely reveal the list of who’s going to be in the movie.

He continued saying, “We're all hitting those hashtags and we're like, 'Oh (expletive)! They're showing this. People are seeing this.' I think it's safe to say some of the stuff, you just said that's out there, it is happening. It's in, it's been seen."

In the leaked pictures, Tom Cruise is dressed as a version of Iron Man (Tony Stark) and according to some reports, A Quiet Place actor John Krasinski will play the role of Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.