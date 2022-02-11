Julia Roberts wishes niece Emma Roberts on her birthday, 'Oh how I love you'

Academy award-winning actress Julia Roberts turned to her social media handle to share heartfelt birthday wishes to her beloved niece Emma Roberts, who turned 31 on Thursday (Feb.10).

Taking to her Instagram, the Pretty Woman starlet, 54, shared a fun-filled video and penned a special birthday message for her ‘magical’ niece.

"Happy Birthday Magical One!," the Notting Hill actress wrote in the caption of a hilarious slow-motion video, she posted of her and Emma blowing party horns.

"Oh how I love you. #waitforit," she added.

The Holidate actress posted the video clip to her Instagram Story and captioned it, "Love you!!!!"

Emma's mother, Kelly Cunningham also shared a sweet Instagram album on Feb. 10 with baby photos of the Wild Child star. Showering love on her baby girl, Kelly wrote, "Happy birthday my love and my force to be reckoned with. You were always up for a challenge and adventure."