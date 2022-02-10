Royal fans worried after photos of Prince William's UAE visit emerge

File Footage





Royal fans are worried as photos of Prince William's solo visit to the United Arab Emirates have emerged.

Fans noted that he looks "uneasy" in the pictures.

Pictures of Prince William were released on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Twitter account sharing with the public what he has been up to ahead of the UK National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Duke was seen visiting the Jubail Mangroves, which is a nature preservation and haven for marine and avian species that are native to Abu Dhabi.

However, since Kensington Palace released the photos, fans could not help but note how "uncomfortable” he looked with some speculating that he felt so because of his wife’s, Kate Middleton, absence.

Reacting to the pictures on Twitter, one wrote: "William doesn't look at ease, like at all. Maybe because Kate isn't with him."

Another chimed in: "His jaw gives it away."

While a third joked: "Yeah, that part of the work sucks."