Quentin Tarantino’s wife pregnant with their second child

Quentin Tarantino's rep confirmed has that he is expecting his second child with wife Daniella Pick

Congratulations are in order for filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his Israeli wife Daniella Pick after his rep confirmed to People that the couple is expecting their second child together.

The 58-year-old Oscar-winning director and Daniella are already parents to a two-year-old son Leo, who they welcomed in February 2020.

Tarantino first met wife Daniella in 2009, daughter of an Israeli singer, in Israel while promoting Inglorious Bastards. They were engaged by 2017 and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in late 2018.



In a rare candid chat with Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show last year, Tarantino talked about being a dad to Leo and that his name was not, in fact, inspired by Hollywood A-Lister Leonardo DiCaprio who he has directed in two blockbusters.

“We almost didn't name him that because people would assume I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio. There's nothing wrong with that, but he's named after my wife's grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion,” he revealed.