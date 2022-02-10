Kylie Jenner 'doing great' after baby boy, says father Caitlyn Jenner

Kylie Jenner's father Caitlyn Jenner is giving health update about daughter and newborn grandson.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain in a recent interview, Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, gushed over daughter's growing family.

"I have [met him]," she said before adding, "The family is growing! Kylie had her little boy."



The former athlete later added that he cannot spill more about the new grandson.

"I got to be very quiet. I got to be very sensitive and be very careful when I talk about the family," Caitlyn quipped. "But they’re great. Kylie’s doing great, everybody’s doing good."



Kylie Jenner welcomed son with boyfriend Travis Scott a day after elder daughter Stormi's 4th birthday.