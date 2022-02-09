Salman Khan shares adorable snap with mother: See post

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a beautiful post of her mother, leaving fans touched.

The Tiger actor took to Instagram and shared the sweetest selfie as the mother-son duo spent time together.



Sharing the picture the 56-year-old actor wrote, "Maa ki godh …. Jannat \(Mother's lap. Heaven)."



In the loved-up photo, Salman could be seen laying on his mother Salma Khan’s lap.

He donned a green coloured T-shirt and smiled at the camera. While his mother wore a blue and white kurta as she sat on a bed and posed for the lens.

For unversed, Salman Khan is the son of actor-screenwriter Salim Khan and his wife Salma Khan. On Instagram, he frequently posts pictures of his mother. Salman had also shared a family photo to commemorate his father's 86th birthday in November of last year.





