Urmila slams trolls accusing Shah Rukh Khan of 'spitting' at Lata Mangeskar's funeral

Urmila Matondkar is not letting netizens get away with their trolls accusing Shah Rukh Khan of 'spitting' at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral.

The superstar, often dubbed as King Khan of Bollywood, attended the last rites of the legendary singer on February 6. He was seen making Dua – Islamic prayer invocation, and blowing air to the mortal remains.

However, the touching moment was turned into a controversial one when Twitter users, mostly those belonging to India's ruling side Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), labelled Khan's gesture as 'spitting.'

The 48-year-old actor appeared angry over the society’s ‘deteriorated’ mentality.

She said, “As a society, we have deteriorated so much that we think praying is spitting.”

The veteran slammed the trollers adding, “You are talking about an actor who has represented the country on various international platforms. Politics has reached such low levels and it's really sad,” reported India Today.

Reacting to the heart-wrenching news of India’s nightingale's demise, Matondkar expressed grief.

She wrote on Twitter, “Apart from being a #Legend an exemplary life of a #Daughter of #India who showed us what a daughter can achieve n stand tall for the entire #family"



