Kylie Jenner gives birth to baby boy: the Kardashians send love to the newborn

Kylie Jenner's baby no. 2 is garnering huge love by well wishers who are congratulating the beauty mogul, including the Kardashians who couldn't hold back from showering love over the child.

Taking to Instagram on February 6, the Kylie Cosmetics founder announced the birth of her second child with Travis Scott by dropping a monochromatic photo of her holding the child’s hand.

She skipped on long paragraphs by simply writing the date of birth and a blue heart emoji to hint that her baby boy came into the world on February 2, 2022.

Coming across the emotion-filled post, the Kardashians couldn’t hold back but take over the comment section to react to the good news. Scott dropped a blue heart emoji and added several other brown ones.

Khloé and Kim Kardashian also dropped blue heart emoticons while Kourtney commented, “Mommy of two life (sic).”

Kris Jenner also reacted on the social media post as she dubbed the little munchkin as “Angel Pie.”

The 24-year-old socialite unveiled her ultrasound shots in September 2021 to announce her pregnancy. She also shares a three-year-old daughter Stormi with the rapper.

