Experts believe Meghan Markle has recently been busying herself trying to protect the family from the Spotify drama and intends to use curated moments of Archie and Lilibet to protect the brand.



This allegation has been made by brand and reputation expert Mr Schiffer.

There the Chairman of Reputation Management Consultants told Express UK, “The public can count on seeing far more Lilibet this year.”

“Lilibet will follow a lockstep pattern like Archie with limited and carefully curated public moments architected in part to boost Harry and Meghan's brand.”

He even added, "Harry and Meghan know family sells, and they will continue to highlight the concept of their children yet fiercely protect each's individual privacy.”

“Meghan and Harry's choice deflects the public perception of a Spotify bloodbath and shows more royal DNA evidence to the public.