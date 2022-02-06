Rihanna plans to walk down the aisle with beau A$AP Rocky in Barbados

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's wedding will surely be a special event, held in the singer's home country Barbados.

According to Mirror, the pair is expected to get married in a traditional way, surrounded by their family members.

A source spilled to the outlet, “The wedding will be in Barbados as they both have family there, it’s the place that brought them together, and holds a very special place in their hearts.”

It also reported that the Diamonds singer wants Prime Minister Mia Mottley to be her child’s godmother.

Moreover, giving an insight in the couple’s relationship, the insider shared, “Rihanna is totally smitten with A$AP. They have a very close bond and Rihanna has always been quite traditional.”

“They will be married, for sure. She has told pals she wants to be with him for ever, and he has said the same,” it revealed.

“There are no plans yet as to when the nuptials will be but it won’t be before the baby is born. She has always wanted to get married and A$AP is her forever person,” the publication quoted its source.

The lovebirds announced the good news on January 31 by unveiling their gorgeous photos of taking a stroll on New York's streets as RiRi showed off her baby bump.