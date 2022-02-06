Lata Mangeshkar passes away: A look back at her most iconic songs

Lata Mangeshkar’s demise has left fans devastated who are calling the day as the ‘darkest in the music world’. The legendary singer, who passed away on Sunday, February 6, brought an irreplaceable melodious touch to Indian cinemas with more than 30,000 songs.

The remarkable era came to its end when Mangeshkar breathed her last at Breach Candy hospital, Mumbai.

Nevertheless, the late singer will continue to rule over millions of hearts with her evergreen songs. Here are 10 of her masterpieces that fans can never forget:

1. Lag Ja Gale from 1964 film Wo Kaun Thi

2. Yeh Zindagi Usiki Hai from 1953 Anarkali



3. Aaja Re Pardesi from 1958 film Madhumati



4. Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya from 1961 film Mughal-e-Azam



5. Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai from 1965 Guide



6. Ek Pyar Ka Naghma Hai from 1972 film Shor



7. Mere Khwabon Mein from 1995 Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge



8. Luka Chuppi from 2006 film Rang De Basanti



9. Yun Hi Koi Mil Gaya Tha from 1972 film Pakeeza



10. Humko Humise Chura Lo from 2000 film Mohabbatein



The nightingale of India was put on ventilator due to her worsened conditions post Covid-19 and pneumonia recovery.

