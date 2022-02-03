— PCB

Islamabad United outclassed Quetta Gladiators by 43 runs after entertaining half-centuries from Coilin Munro and Azam Kham propelled them to a mammoth 229-run total, while Shadab Khan picked five wickets to bowl the opponents out for 186 runs to win their second match of this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Chasing 230, Gladiators got a 54-run opening start in 5.5 overs, but United bowlers continued to take wickets on regular intervals to dent their hopes of chasing the massive total.

Opener Ahsan Ali scored a half-century and Mohammad Nawaz played a quick-fire 47-run knock, but it was too much for him against a brilliant United bowling attack.

Shadab was brilliant with the bowl as he registered sensational figures of 5-28 in four overs and took key wickets of Ahsan Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Shahid Afridi.

Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed put United into bat after winning the toss, but the decision turned out to be a daunting one for his team as United batters went all guns blazing from the beginning.

United's opener Colin Munro played a sheer entertaining knock of 72 runs with the help of five sixes, while Azam Khan scored 65 with six huge sixes as they both smashed Shahid Afridi to all parts of the park in his first match of the season.

Afridi was the most expensive bowler for Quetta as he conceded 67 runs in four overs but clean bowled the dangerous-looking Azam.

Apart from spinner Mohammad Nawaz who took two wickets for 32 runs in four overs, all the Gladiators bowlers were smashed.