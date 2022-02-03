Cheslie Kryst’s mother breaks silence following her suicide

Former Miss USA’s Cheslie Kryst’s mother April Simpkins has addressed her daughter’s death from suicide

Former Miss USA’s Cheslie Kryst’s mother April Simpkins on Thursday addressed her daughter’s death from suicide in an official statement shared with PEOPLE.

Referencing the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner’s confirmation about Kryst’s cause of death, Simpkins said that it ‘forever changed’ her.

“I have never known a pain as deep as this. I am forever changed. Today, what our family and friends privately knew was the cause of death of my sweet baby girl, Cheslie, was officially confirmed,” said Simpkins.

She went on to add, “While it may be hard to believe, it's true. Cheslie led both a public and a private life. In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone — including me, her closest confidant — until very shortly before her death.”

The 30-year-old model and lawyer’s mother added that while Kryst, who she called her ‘best friend’, didn’t live long, her life was filled with beautiful moments and memories.

“We miss her laugh, her words of wisdom, her sense of humour and mostly her hugs. We miss all of it - we miss all of her. She was a vital part of our family which makes this loss even more devastating.”

“I love you baby girl with all my heart. I miss you desperately. I know one day we'll be together again. Until then, rest easy and in peace,” Simpkins said.

She concluded her statement with a request for donation for Dress for Success, an organisation that she says was very close to Kryst’s heart.