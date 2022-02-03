How much did Amitabh Bachchan sell his first family home for? Find out

Amitabh Bachchan recently sold the Bachchan family’s first home, owned by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan recently sold off the Bachchan family’s first home, owned by his parent Teji and Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and according to reports, the bungalow managed to fetch a pretty handsome sum.

According to the Economic Times, the house, named Sopaan, managed to sell off for an impressive INR 23 crore.

Registered under Amitabh’s mother Teji’s name, Sopaan has been bought by Avni Bader, the CEO of Nezone Group of companies and a close acquaintance of Amitabh for 35 years, who plans to demolish it.

Talking to the Economic Times, Avni said, “It’s an old construction, so we will demolish the structure and construct as per our requirements.”

“We have been living in the area for many years and were looking for an additional property. When this offer came, we immediately said yes and acquired the asset,” Avni added.

According to Pradeep Prajapati, a luxury real estate dealer, the house has been vacant since Amitabh’s parents moved into his Mumbai home Jalsa where he lives with wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.