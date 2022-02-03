PSL 2022: Karachi Kings to make strong comeback, believes Imad Wasim

Karachi Kings' star all-rounder Imad Wasim. Photo: by the author

KARACHI: Karachi Kings' star all-rounder Imad Wasim was confident that his team will make a strong comeback in the PSL after registering three straight defeats during the initial matches of the tournament.

Karachi Kings will lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium Karachi on February 4. The home team was beaten by Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars.

Imad, the former captain who was replaced by Babar Azam as Kings’ skipper this season, said that it's not all over, though players are hurt but the team will make a comeback in the tournament.

“We have 7 more games, we’ll give our best in the remaining matches and make a comeback, it is not over for us. Players were hurt after the defeat in the last game but the overall environment in the dressing room is good, we have a good coaching staff with us and players are backing each other,” he said.

“We have the example of Multan Sultans, they didn’t start well in the previous edition but then made a comeback in the second leg and won the tournament, that gives us the motivation that we can make a comeback too,” he said.

Imad said that one good performance can bring a spark and things can be changed. He insisted that the team shouldn’t get panicked after three defeats and instead remain focused on how to learn from mistakes and do well in games to come.

Replying to a question, Imad said that his opinion is always respected by Babar and both are on very good terms.

“We made our debuts together and know each other very well. My opinion is always respected by him, in Karachi Kings and in Pakistan team is well,” Imad said.

The all-rounder added that he doesn’t have any such goals of being a top scorer or top wicket-taker and instead wants to contribute to the team’s success.

“I want to do what is useful for my team, things that can help my team win the matches and do well in the tournament. Along with that, I’ve developed some bowling verities and I want to improve my skills during the tournament too,” he mentioned.

Talking about team Pakistan’s performance, Imad said that head coach Saqlain Mushtaq had motivated the players in a very different way during the world cup and he also deserves credit for the way the team performed in the tournament.

He said that the way the team is playing, it can do wonders in the next world cup as well.

“The way players are performing and the way everyone is backing each other, I can firmly say that if we continue to play like this, we’ll surely do well in the next T20 world cup in Australia,” he said.

“The best thing about the team is that everyone is backing each other and players have confidence in each other, Babar is getting mature every day in his batting and his captaincy as well, so we are gelled as a very good unit,” Imad added.