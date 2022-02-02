Kanye West talked to Kris Jenner about making Julia Fox wife: Report

Kanye West is ready to become a husband once again.

The 44-year-old rapper is really impressed by his new girlfriend Fox and has reportedly told his pals about an over-the-top wedding proposal for his ladylove. This news comes after the Eazy hitmaker declared he will not give up on wife Kim Kardashian.

Closer Magazine reports that Ye is "head over heels" with his new muse.

The source said: "He feels Julia is his perfect match and he wants to ensure she knows just how serious he is about their future together. He even gave her a bespoke ring in Paris, as a 'promise ring."'

Not only this, but Kanye West has also hinted Kim's mother Kris Jenner that he will marry Julia someday.

As for Kim, the estranged wife of the rapper is "reeling" at the thought of Julia becoming a stepmother to her kids.

Kim and Kanye share daughters North West, seven, Chicago, three, and sons Saint, five, and Psalm, one.