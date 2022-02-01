Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone’s Instagram earnings revealed

Instagram is now a major way to earn big bucks for influencers and celebs alike, but have you wondered how much Bollywood celebs actually rake in from the social media platform?
Wonder no more! As compiled by Pinkvilla, here’s how much Bollywood’s leading ladies Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt make through their social media endorsements:
Priyanka Chopra
The now-international desi girl is perhaps one of the most well-known Indian actors across the globe, a fact reflected by her Instagram follower count which stands at an impressive 73 million followers! Chopra reportedly demands INR 1.8 crore for a social media post.
Alia Bhatt
Bollywood’s bubbly and beloved Bhatt, who boasts an Instagram following on more than 58 million, the Gully Boy actress reportedly charges around INR 1 crore per sponsored post.
Deepika Padukone
One of Bollywood’s highest-paid actresses, Padukone, with her army of 64 million Instagram followers, reportedly makes over INR 1.5 crore per every branded post!
