Janet Jackson says she was kept apart from Michael Jackson during ‘Scream’

Janet Jacksons claimed that she was kept apart from her brother Michael Jackson during the music video shoot of Scream.

In her new documentary, premiered on A&E and Lifetime, the Together Again singer discussed her journey to become a star, followed by personal life struggles.

In the recent episode of the documentary, the 55-year-old singer revealed that she was strained to meet her brother when he became an International music icon.

She recalled that amidst the duo’s collaboration for 1993 single (post sexual assault claims on Michael), the Smooth Criminal hit-maker’s record company tried to separate them.

“Michael shot nights. I shot days. His record company would block off his set so that I couldn't see what was going on. They didn't want me on set," Janet revealed.

"I felt like they were trying to make it very competitive between the two of us," she added while expressing that it ‘really hurt’ her.

“I felt I was there fighting the fight with him, not to battle him. I wanted it to feel like old times between he and I, and it didn't. Old times had long passed," she shared.